Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.