Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.