For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow'…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the …