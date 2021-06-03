Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.