This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
