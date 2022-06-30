 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

