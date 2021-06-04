This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
