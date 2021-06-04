Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.