Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.