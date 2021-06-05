Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.