Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, thoug…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luc…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…