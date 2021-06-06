Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.