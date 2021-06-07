For the drive home in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
