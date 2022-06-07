This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
