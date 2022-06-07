Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.