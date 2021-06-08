This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 31% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Scattered showers…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks s…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% …
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The fore…