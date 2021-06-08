Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.