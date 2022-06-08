Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The UV inde…