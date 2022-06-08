 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

