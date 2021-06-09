Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
