Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

