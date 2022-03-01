Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.