Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this We…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…