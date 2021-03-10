 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

