Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
