 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts