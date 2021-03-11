Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this We…