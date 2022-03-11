Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.