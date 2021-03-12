 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

