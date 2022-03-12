This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Near record low temperatures. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
