Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this We…