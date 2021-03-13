 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

