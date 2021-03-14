 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

