Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.