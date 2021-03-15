 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

