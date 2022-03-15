 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

