Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies early then becoming foggy and damp later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph.