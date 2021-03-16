 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies early then becoming foggy and damp later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts