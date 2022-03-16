For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
