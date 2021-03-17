Concord's evening forecast: Rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today.…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is …
This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should rea…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast i…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…