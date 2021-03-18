Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.