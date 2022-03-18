Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
