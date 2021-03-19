 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

