Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.