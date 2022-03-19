 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts