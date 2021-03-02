This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
