Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.