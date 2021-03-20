 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

