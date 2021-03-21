Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Peri…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain sh…
This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should rea…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.