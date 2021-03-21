Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.