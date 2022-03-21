 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

