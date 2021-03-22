Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
