Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

