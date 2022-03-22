This evening's outlook for Concord: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
