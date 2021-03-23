Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.