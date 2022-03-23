For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
