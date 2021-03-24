Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
