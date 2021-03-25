Concord's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
