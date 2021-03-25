Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.