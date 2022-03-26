 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

