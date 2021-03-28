This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
