Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will …
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. T…