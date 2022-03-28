 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

