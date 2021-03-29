For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degree…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly hig…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV inde…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord communi…
Concord's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…