Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

